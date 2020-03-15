South Carolina House takes 1st of typical 2 weeks off

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House is taking the week off.

The House started the first of what is usually two weeks off during the 18-week session after Speaker Jay Lucas gavelled the end of Wednesday's session.

Lucas said House members deserved the break after working hard on the $10 billion state budget approved last week and other matters.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Lucas asked them to be fresh when they are scheduled to return March 24 so they can consider whether to sell or reform state-owned utility Santee Cooper and a number of other matters.

House leaders said taking time off also saves taxpayer money. It's estimated it costs about $50,000 in mileage reimbursement and pay for meals and lodging for each week the House is in session.

The House typically takes a second week off around Easter, but that hasn't been confirmed for 2020.

The Senate plans to meet for its regular three day week starting Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0