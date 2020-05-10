South Carolina farmers relieved about farmers market return

"And it's something people look forward to," she said.

For the farmers, the announcement that the market would return was a welcome relief. Elliot Shuler, owner of Shuler Peach Co. and a 10-year strawberries and peaches veteran of the Summerville market, said although they aren't bringing out the crowd they usually do this time of the year, it's a start.

"It gave us to chance to see how it was going to go," he said.

With social distancing being encouraged, farmers markets across the Lowcountry have had to either readjust or cancel altogether.

The annual Flowertown Festival in April is traditionally the kick-off for the spring season for the farmers and vendors who frequent the Saturday market. After a day at the festival which brought in thousands of people, Kirlin said most residents knew the following week signaled the beginning of the market.

That combination gave local farmers like her brother much needed support, she said. Now, with the festival being postponed until September, a lot of money was missed out on and obviously things had to change with the market being delayed.