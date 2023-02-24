Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 7.00 higher. Feeder bulls 12.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 182.50-215.00; 500-600 lbs 189.00-205.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-200.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 152.50-170.00. Slaughter cows were mostly steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-91.00; Boners 80-85% lean 77.00-97.00; High Dressing 92.00-105.00; Lean 85-90% lean 77.00-88.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-77.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 930-2360 lbs 94.00-118.00; High Dressing 1470-1855 lbs 115.00-128.00; Low Dressing 840-2230 lbs 72.00-95.00.

Goats: [264] Week Ago: 165 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-105.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-110.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-50.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-65.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-140.00, 100-140 lbs 125.00-190.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 60.00-110.00, 100-140 lbs 102.50-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-180.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 105.00, 100-150 lbs 90.00-175.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 160.00-375.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 10 cents lower; elevator bids 6.64-7.60, processor bids 7.00-7.40. Soybean bids were 5 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 14.54-15.14, processor bid 15.49 and export 15.84. New crop wheat bids were 12 to 27 cents lower; elevator bids 6.33-6.89.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.74 higher at 85.40.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00-35.00, KY type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Plain MX 20.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Large MX 25.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 12ct EC 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow A type US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00, Straightneck Small MX 14.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 14.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes MX 4x4s 13.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00; Watermelon ctns flts Red Flesh Seedless 5s HD 25.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 240.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.