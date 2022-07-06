SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: SC Livestock auctions are closed July 4-8, 2022, in observance of Independence Day holiday.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 49.27; 450-500 lbs 51.70; 500-550 lbs 55.63.

Grain

Wednesday: Corn was 8 cents higher; elevator bids 7.64-7.79, processor bids 6.59-8.49. Soybeans were 5 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 14.90-15.40, processor bids 15.96, and export no bid.Wheat bids were mixed; 2 lower to 8 higher; elevator bids 5.92-6.20.

Cotton

Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 4.99 lower at 106.39.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 25.00-28.00, Half Runner 38.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00-18.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 22.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 0.65-1.00, Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.50, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 180.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 27.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 18.00-22.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red type 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-24.00, Small-Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, Crookneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 14.00-20.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom #2 18.00-20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Extra Large/Large 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Red/Yellow type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-15 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Yellow Seedless 10-14 lbs 3.00, Yellow Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.25, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 130.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00, 24 inch bins Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s 200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples 1/2 bubskts Green NC 20.00;Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima frozen 22.00;Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA100s/120s 230.00-235.00, Athena 140s/160s 230.00-235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 15.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/30s/35s/36s 130.00-150.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 4.00-4.25, 25-32 lbs 5.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-22 lbs 4.00.