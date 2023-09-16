Coastal Carolina 66, Duquesne 7

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina rolled to a 66-7 victory over Duquesne. McCall was 12-of-16 passing for 169 yards. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Karr and an 11-yard score to Sam Pinckney. Braydon Bennett bullied in for a TD from the 1 and CJ Beasley added a 10-yard score in the first half. Coastal Carolina (2-1) also tacked on a couple of pick-6s and took a 45-0 lead into halftime. Darius Perrantes completed 8 of 20 passes for 95 yards and threw three interceptions for Duquesne (1-2).

William & Mary 15, Charleston Southern 7

CHARLESTON (AP) — Malachi Imoh scored the game's only offensive touchdown and the William & Mary defense took care of the rest in a 15-7 victory over Charleston Southern. The Tribe allowed just 97 yards and eight first downs. William & Mary scored a safety when Nate Lynn forced a fumble and Charleston Southern recovered in its own end zone. Imoh's touchdown came on a 12-yard run in the third quarter and William & Mary had no trouble holding on for the win behind its defense that entered the game fourth in FCS in total defense at 233 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense at 15 points per game.

Benedict 54, Lane 7

The 16th-ranked Benedict College Tigers put up another dominating defensive performance, holding the Lane Dragons to just 89 yards of total offense in a 54-7 victory on Saturday afternoon in a SIAC contest.

The Tigers gave up 96 yards through the air, but held the Dragons to negative seven yards rushing, thanks to six sacks.

Chattanooga 48, The Citadel 3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and Chattanooga rolled to a 48-3 victory over The Citadel. Artopoeus completed 12 of 16 passes for 200 yards for the Mocs (2-1) in a Southern Conference opener. Artopoeus connected with Jamoi Mayes for a 25-yard score and followed that with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Camden Overton for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Ailym Ford and Lance Jackson had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Jude Kelley kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Chattanooga a 31-3 lead at halftime. Colby Kintner kicked a 49-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (0-3).

Presbyterian 23, Wofford 20

SPARTANSBURG (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner with 28 seconds left to give Presbyterian a 23-20 victory over Wofford. Wesley drove the Blue Hose 75 yards in 18 plays. Wesley also tossed a 66-yard TD pass to Deverious Abercrombie early in the first quarter. Warner had seven catches for 117 yards for Presbyterian (2-1). Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram combined for 148 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown run each for Wofford (0-3).

Furman 31, Kennesaw State 28

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tyler Huff ran for four touchdowns, Ian Williams kicked a 19-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining and Furman held on for a 31-28 victory over Kennesaw State. Huff completed all three of his passes on the winning drive and added 25 yards on the ground to set up Williams’ kick. He finished 24 of 32 for 237 yards and carried 19 times for 79 yards. Huff ran for two second-quarter touchdowns to give the Paladins (2-1), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll, a 14-7 lead at the half.

Lenoir-Rhyne 62, Erskine 0

North Greenville 23, West Alabama 16

Newberry 25, Emory & Henry 23

Allen 34, Kentucky State 30