South Carolina Boeing worker tests positive for virus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The company said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so, and those who can't — including the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes — will receive paid leave.

Boeing has taken several measures to deal with the fallout from the global virus outbreak, which has halted major travel and shuttered many businesses. Last week, the company announced it was suspending its dividend payment, and that the company's CEO and board chairman would forgo their pay for the rest of the year.

Last week, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her resignation from Boeing's board over her opposition to the manufacturer's pursuit of $60 billion in "public and private liquidity" for the aerospace industry.

The virus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death in some, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Severe cases are often only able to breathe with respirators.