South Africa's Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree

He also benefitted from a late collapse by Hadley, who held the lead after the second and third rounds. Hadley, seeking his first tour win since 2014, was still ahead by two shots starting the 16th hole. But a wayward tee shot led to a bogey there and he failed to get up and down on the 71st and 72nd holes to give away the win.

Hadley finished with a 75 after rounds of 65-66-68.

"I can only imagine what it looked like on TV because it looked freaking awful from my view," he said. "I just didn't have it today. It was bad and (I've) got to do better and I will."

Player later posted his congratulations to Higgo on social media. Player called it "one of the most enjoyable things for me to witness in my career. He is without a doubt the most humble, well mannered young man that you could wish to meet. Watch this space, big things to come!"

Higgo had won twice on the European Tour in the Canary Islands before playing in the PGA Championships on Kiawah Island, where he tied for 64th. He'll head West to Torrey Pines for the U.S. Open next week.

After that, Higgo thinks he'll likely fulfill his dream of playing regularly on the PGA Tour. His win makes him exempt through the 2023 season. He also earned $1.314 million for the career-altering victory.