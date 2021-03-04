Source: Bradley agrees to $24M deal with Brewers

"Adding players that we can put out there every day, a combination of players who are going to tackle all of those plate appearances, I think it can create a really good insurance floor," Counsell said. "And it would allow us to go a little bit slower (with) Cain at the start of the season if we had to. I'm not anticipating that will happen."

Since the NL is expected to go without a designated hitter this season, the Brewers would seem to have a surplus of outfielders accustomed to starting, unless they make another move in the next few weeks.

"We don't have any fourth outfielders," Counsell said. "We're going to have a lot of starting outfielders and we're going to have to figure out how that works. That's kind of how I'm viewing it. But there is playing time, absolutely."

Bradley has played center for 781 of his 873 career games, though he has made infrequent appearances at the other corner outfield spots. Cain has played center in about 90% of his career games, though he also has made 157 appearances in right field.

Asked about the possibility of Cain moving to right field, Counsell replied, "Lorenzo's our center fielder."