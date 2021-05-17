Son questions including SAT score

Since your son does not have to share his test results, you may want to consider all of the other things he needs for his application. Make sure he has stellar essays and excellent recommendations as well as an outstanding transcript. Talk to him about his ideas and help him become adept at talking to adults about his dreams. He should go on virtual and physical college tours, if at all possible. That's where he needs to talk and present himself. Good luck.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I did a favor for a woman I know professionally, something for which I went way above and beyond. When I then asked her to do a favor for me -- something I considered to be much smaller -- she didn't even respond to my request. I didn't help her with the expectation that she would have my back later, but I did assume that she would be responsive to me. Crickets. How should I address this? -- Tit for Tat

DEAR TIT FOR TAT: Since this woman is not responding, I suggest that you do nothing for now. You should simply log in your memory that this woman was selfish. She sounds like a taker. Know that about her. If she asks you for something else, do not be so quick to agree.

When you next see her, you may want to ask her why she did not respond to your request. At the very least, she could have said she couldn't do whatever you asked. Just know that she may not have even registered your request if her need for you had already passed. Sometimes people put blinders on, sadly seeing only what matters to them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0