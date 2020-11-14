Son invited ex to live with us

Dear Annie: I am a 58-year-old woman who shares a split-level house with my adult son, "Brad." Brad lives downstairs in what is essentially a separate two-bedroom apartment with his 10-year-old daughter, although it's technically one unit. Brad and I split the rent evenly.

Last year, my mother was dying, and I went to stay with her for some time to say goodbye. When I returned home, I found that my ex-husband, "Lester," was living in the downstairs apartment with our son and granddaughter.

Apparently, Brad and his daughter invited Lester to visit while I was away. Well, six months later, Lester is still living there with them. Lester is not a very nice person. We were married for 16 years.

I asked Brad to ask Lester to leave. He refuses, saying that he feels bad telling him to go. I have asked Lester to leave, and he laughs at me. He says, "This is my son's house."

What should I do? -- Put Out

Dear Put Out: It's bad enough that your son invited a long-term guest to stay at the house you two share without first checking with you. It's even worse that the surprise guest is your ex.