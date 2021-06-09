Sometimes, you have to do the different

It is fun when something unexpected works well. I hadn't watched "Jeopardy!" for years because I was not fond of the presenter. But now I am back to the show, and by far my favorite guest questioneer has been Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback. The more quickly he hangs up his helmet and hosts "Jeopardy!" the better!

Today's deal features a surprising play -- a Hail Mary. What should the quarterback do in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest heart six?

North has just enough to raise to three no-trump. Obviously, it might not make, but the game bonus is so huge that it pays to gamble.

The run-of-the-mill declarer will play low from the board at trick one, to guarantee a heart trick. However, East wins with the queen and returns the suit, West taking that trick and playing a third round to declarer's jack. South, stuck in his hand, cannot win more than eight tricks. An erudite East, looking at the club king, won't play the heart ace on dummy's four at trick one.

As usual, the hurry-up offense cost another contract. Take a timeout. Declarer must risk looking stupid -- he must immediately punt with dummy's heart king. If it loses, an extra undertrick will be conceded. But when it wins, South can take the club finesse. However, he mustn't fumble. He must run the club nine, the lowest card on the board that can win the trick if the finesse is working. Then declarer continues with the club jack and a third club. He will take two spades, one heart, two diamonds and four clubs -- touchdown!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0