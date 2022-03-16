Sometimes the sun shines blindingly

There are some days when everything works perfectly. On others, nothing goes right.

What do you think was the outcome in two diamonds doubled on today's deal from an online duplicate? What should West have led?

I was sitting South. When East passed over my partner's double and West did not rebid, I thought that my partner must have a very strong hand. Not so -- she passed also. Mysterious. However, East came out of the bushes with a penalty double. (He should have redoubled to indicate 10 points or more on the first round.)

When the dummy appeared, I was expecting to go down two. Watch what happened, though.

West led the club queen, took the spade ace and continued with the spade queen to dummy's king. I discarded a heart, cashed the two top hearts, ruffed a heart in hand, ruffed a club, ruffed a spade and ruffed a club. On the next spade, East ruffed and I overruffed. Finally, I ruffed another club with the diamond king and conceded the last two tricks to their trumps.

Have you been keeping track? I had collected an overtrick! Not surprisingly, that was a cold top.

Immediately after play finished, East typed that his partner should have led the diamond ace. Quite right -- or done that at trick two. Then I would have gone down in flames.

Weirdly, the second-best North-South score was achieved by the pair who defended against two diamonds by East! West opened one club, North overcalled one spade, East responded two diamonds, and all passed!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0