Jean de La Fontaine, a 17th-century French poet, wrote, "To win a race, the swiftness of a dart availeth not without a timely start."
If you are a defender, the opening lead needs to be accurate, but that might not be sufficient. The follow-up may have to be correct too. How does that apply in this deal? West leads the heart king against four spades. What should happen after that?
North has one of those annoying hands. Should he invite or force to game? It is probably best to drive to game and hope that partner doesn't push impossibly high. Here, four spades was a reasonable contract, and it succeeded when East showed a lack of imagination.
West led the heart king. East followed with his nine, intending it as a suit-preference signal for diamonds, the higher-ranking of the other two side suits. West, on the same wavelength, shifted to the diamond six. Declarer won with dummy's ace, played a club to his king, ruffed a heart on the board, cashed the club ace, ruffed a diamond with the spade king, trumped his last heart in the dummy and conceded three tricks: one spade, one heart and one club.
West wasn't pleased with his partner. He pointed out that East should have anticipated South's ruffing of heart losers on the board. East should have overtaken the heart king with his ace at trick one and shifted to a trump.
Always take some time at trick one to plan your defense, even if declarer has already called for a card from the dummy.
