Some defenses are just too tough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Frederick L. Collins, an author, said, "There are two types of people -- those who come into a room and say, 'Well, here I am!' and those who come in and say, 'Ah, there you are.'"

Today's deal has two interesting aspects. First, there is a good bidding point; then there is a very tough defense to find.

What do you think of the auction? What should East do after winning the first trick with his spade ace on defense against four hearts?

West followed the Law of Total Tricks in raising to three spades. Without the high-card power for game, West knew of nine spades, so he bid to the nine-trick level. The theory is that if you are doubled and go down, the penalty you concede will be a smaller number than the opponents could have attained in their highest-scoring contract. Here, though, three spades doubled would have cost 500, more than the value of three no-trump; and South, with such a balanced hand and no guarantee of an eight-card heart fit, should have passed over his partner's takeout double.

To defeat four hearts, East must return a spade at trick two! South wins, plays a trump to the nine, returns to hand with a diamond and leads another trump. But West wins with his ace and plays another spade, forcing declarer to ruff with dummy's heart king or to concede the trick.

At all 10 Bridge Base Online tables, East shifted to a diamond at trick two. South won, played a heart to the nine, crossed to hand with a diamond and led another trump. Declarer lost only one spade and two hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0