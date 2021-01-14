Some deals are deceptively difficult

Today's deal does not look so difficult as long as West finds the best opening lead, but it proved deceptive at Bridge Base Online. Only one pair defeated four hearts, and 14 failed. How did the pair succeed after West led the club four?

South's three-spade rebid was a splinter, but it was a waste of time. For a slam to be makeable, North needed to have three first-round controls, which was impossible for a single raise. Why give the defenders free information? Given that, though, South still had a choice. He could have jumped straight to four hearts. That would have been fine if everyone passed. But what if West competed with four spades? Should South double or bid five hearts? He would not be sure. So he should show his club suit, then leave the decision to his partner. I would rebid four clubs to announce at least 5-5 in the rounded suits. I think this length-showing rebid is much more useful than a splinter.