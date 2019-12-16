WASHINGTON -- 91 big companies paid no federal taxes last year. And others paid less than new, lower rates for firms
A total of 91 corporations in the Fortune 500, many worth billions of dollars, paid no federal taxes last year, the Washington Post reported Monday.
About 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of about 11 percent on their profits last year, roughly half the official rate established under President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law.
"Profitable American corporations in 2018 collectively paid an average effective federal income tax rate of 11.3 percent on their 2018 income, barely more than half the 21 percent statutory tax rate," said the report from Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
In fairness, analysts say the phenomenon is nothing new. Some companies have long paid less than official rates for a variety of reasons.
As Kiplinger reported last month as the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act approached its two-year anniversary, the act is just one factor in the tax landscape for America's biggest firms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.