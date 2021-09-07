Solve your own relationship issues

Dear Annie: My wife "Monica" has been having a mostly texting affair with "Mike" for almost two years. There are emails where they address each other with, "Hey, babe." It is disgusting. I accidentally discovered this years ago, and again recently after I thought they had not talked for years.

Upon this discovery, I texted Mike angrily -- he is not someone I actually know, but I took his number from my wife's phone -- and my wife claims that it's "over." I've heard this before.

My wife asked me not to contact Mike's wife because "they would probably divorce if she found out." Why would I care about that? My wife thinks Mike is "a friend" and wouldn't want to see him hurt. I am sure he's not "a friend" and obviously wants something more.

Why should I honor my wife's wishes here? Doesn't Mike's wife deserve to know that he's in love with another woman? (His words, expressed in an email.)

Why do I have to be the only person who knows about this situation? I feel like someone else knowing -- Mike's wife, or maybe my wife's mom -- might shock either of these two people into realizing that they are risking too much by carrying on this way. We have kids, as do Mike and his wife.