Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

Posey, a native of Leesburg, Georgia, returned after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. He lifted a first-inning fastball from Max Fried high toward the right-field foul pole. Fried watched with an incredulous look as the fly ball remained fair and fell into the first row of the right field seats.

Posey's homer drove in Austin Slater, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game.

Kevin Gausman allowed two runs on six hits in six innings in his first start against the Braves since pitching for Atlanta in 2018-19.

A.J. Minter (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh in relief of Fried, who allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings.

The game was delayed by rain for 35 minutes in the first inning. Following the delay, Dansby Swanson's infield hit loaded the bases with two outs, but Gausman ended the inning on Travis d'Arnaud's grounder to first base.

