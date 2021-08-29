Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

"It's not going to get any easier next week, that's for sure," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Anderson (6-5) made his first start since July 11 after missing 39 games with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched out of jams in the first with two runners on and in the third with a runner on third.

DeSclafani (11-6) came off the injured list, too, after right ankle pain had sidelined him since Aug. 18. He retired his first six batters before Rosario singled to begin the third. DeSclafani stranded him at second with a strikeout of Albies.

DeSclafani left when a trainer came out to see him after Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single with no outs in the fourth. He gave up three runs and six hits.

Kapler said it was a strategic decision to take him out. DeSclafani said he could have kept pitching.

Anderson permitted four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

"By the time I made that first rehab start, I was feeling pretty good," Anderson said. "You just stay with the process and you feel you could be ready sooner, but you've got to build up pitches to get to where I needed to be to pitch today. Give Snit and the team 90-plus pitches."

