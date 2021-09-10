Soler, Anderson power Braves past Marlins 6-2

ATLANTA — Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

The comeback victory was the Braves' 35th this season and their second in two nights. They began the game two off the NL lead of San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Atlanta, which has won four of five following a 3-8 stretch, entered with a 3½-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Miami, 16½ games back in the division standings, had won four of six.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers allowed a two-out double to Freddie Freeman in the first before retiring his next 11 batters. Travis d'Arnaud got the next hit, a double into right field with one out in the fifth, and Rogers walked Orlando Arcia and hit Guillermo Heredia with a pitch. Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza followed with a single that chased Rogers and trimmed the lead to 2-1.

One out later, Soler singled past shortstop Miguel Rojas to score Arcia and Heredia. Adrianza scored on the play, too, as center fielder Bryan De La Cruz made a fielding error that gave the Braves a 4-2 lead. With Soler on second, Freeman hit an infield single that third baseman Isan Diaz fielded and threw errantly to first, scoring Soler to make it 5-2.