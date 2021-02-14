Sock Drive helps local charities

The Orangeburg Technology Center held its first charitable Sock Drive in January 2021. Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and The High School for Health Professions significantly contributed to this drive's success.

The campaign collected 1226 pairs of socks and 121 pairs of underwear and donated them to the Samaritan House and CASA in Orangeburg.

The High School for Health Professionals was able to collect 262 pairs of socks for the cause. Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to collect 277 pairs of socks. The Orangeburg Technology Center collected a total of 678 pairs of socks and 121 undergarments.

The Orangeburg Technology Center's team would like to extend a special thanks to the staff, FCCLA and FBLA Advisory Board members, and all others who made this possible. The Technology Center also plans to make this an annual event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0