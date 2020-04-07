Social distancing with a smile

Dear Annie: My husband of almost 22 years died of cancer a few months ago. Overall, I've done well coping with his loss. I'm involved in our new small-town community, where we built a beautiful custom home just 3 1/2 years ago, and I have many wonderful new friends and neighbors who include me in lots of their social activities. I'm quite fortunate.

Just as my husband's absence started to become more real for me, which has been a challenge, the coronavirus alarmism took over all our lives. The timing couldn't be worse. Businesses are closing. Events are being canceled. And going to a store to buy essentials is suddenly a surreal experience of observing hoarders behaving with territorial abandon. As a result, I am spending more time alone.

On top of all that, I seem to disagree with most of my friends and neighbors on just how seriously to take this "crisis" in light of the fact that, by all credible accounts, this virus is far less serious for the healthy and non-elderly than the flu in an average season. I'm more worried about economic consequences of all of the hype. I wish to educate people before it's too late for businesses, jobs and people's livelihoods. I have made my views known, but to little avail.