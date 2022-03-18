Pete Davidson skipping ride to space

NEW YORK — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

The company said it will announce Davidson's replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos' guest.

Finalists for Video Game HOF announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Candy Crush Saga and Words with Friends, video games that helped make gamers out of anyone with a smartphone, are up for inclusion in the World Video Game Hall of Fame, hall officials said Thursday as they announced a total of 12 finalists.

Also being considered for the Class of 2022 are: Assassin's Creed, Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Minesweeper, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Sid Meier's Civilization.

King, Reynolds among co-hosts of Met Gala

NEW YORK — Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the Met Gala, returning to its traditional berth on the first Monday in May.

The May 2 evening is actually the second star-studded gala after the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was split during the pandemic. It celebrates “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of a major two-part exhibition at the museum exploring the roots of American fashion.

