Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Myatt Snider won the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime after Noah Gragson slammed into a lapped car with two laps remaining.

The 26-year-old Snider celebrated his first victory in 36 starts with a reverse lap around the 1 1/2-mile track.

Snider spun his tires on the first of two restarts in overtime, but got a second chance thanks to another late caution. He didn't make the same mistake twice, driving by Tyler Reddick and turning the final two laps without much of a test.

The biggest challenge for the first-time winner was finding victory lane. Snider missed the turn before having to back up and try again.

Reddick was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Austin Cindric.

Gragson was as much the story as Snider. He was cruising toward his first win since the 2020 season opener at Daytona when he slammed into another car. Gragson was just about to pass David Starr with two laps to go when Starr blew a right-front tire and turned into the outside wall — and right in front of Gragson.