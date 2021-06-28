Snarky comment provokes counterattack

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into a woman I've known for a long time at an event recently. Anyhow, this woman saw me and made a negative comment about my butt getting big. She is often snide and rude, but it really annoyed me. I quipped back, "Well, I got it from my mother!" who happens to be a woman with a round butt. That may seem like nothing, except I saw the woman frown and then retreat. Then I remembered that she was adopted, so she doesn't know her mother. I think I ended up hurting her feelings when honestly I was just trying to make any kind of comeback after she insulted me. Should I revisit this with her? My intention wasn't a tit for tat. I worry that if I do go back to talk to her, it will turn into a petty argument. -- Can't Win
DEAR CAN'T WIN: Unless you are a therapist, I would leave this alone. Chalk it up to being a rude moment that is not worth exacerbating. Do your best to feel good about yourself, however you look. As you venture back into the world, know that people who haven't seen you in a while might make comments. Decide that you are going to feel good about yourself no matter what. Also, make a pledge to affirm the positive in others rather than being snarky.
If something is just too rude for words, you could challenge a person in the moment with, "I really don't appreciate that." Then keep it moving.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I now have at least three sizes of clothes in my closet, with barely any room to store things. I'm afraid to give too much away, though. I have a limited budget, and I worry that if I gain or lose a lot, I won't have clothing to wear if I purge. What should I do about the excess clothes that I have? -- A Storeful
DEAR A STOREFUL: So many people make the mistake of holding on to wardrobes of clothes over the years, even when their bodies and styles change. Purging is good. One recommendation that many follow is to give away anything you haven't touched in a year. It's difficult, but it truly helps to cut down on clutter.
Evaluate your body changes over the past couple of years. How much variation has there actually been? Be honest with yourself. Continue by checking in to see what your plan is for weight loss right now. If you are committed to significant weight loss, give yourself a goal to get there, after which you promise to purge most wardrobe items that do not fit your body when you reach your deadline. Sure, you may end up giving away something you wish you had kept, but it's better to be free of mountains of unworn clothes than to cover a need you may never have down the line.