Snarky comment provokes counterattack

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into a woman I've known for a long time at an event recently. Anyhow, this woman saw me and made a negative comment about my butt getting big. She is often snide and rude, but it really annoyed me. I quipped back, "Well, I got it from my mother!" who happens to be a woman with a round butt. That may seem like nothing, except I saw the woman frown and then retreat. Then I remembered that she was adopted, so she doesn't know her mother. I think I ended up hurting her feelings when honestly I was just trying to make any kind of comeback after she insulted me. Should I revisit this with her? My intention wasn't a tit for tat. I worry that if I do go back to talk to her, it will turn into a petty argument. -- Can't Win

DEAR CAN'T WIN: Unless you are a therapist, I would leave this alone. Chalk it up to being a rude moment that is not worth exacerbating. Do your best to feel good about yourself, however you look. As you venture back into the world, know that people who haven't seen you in a while might make comments. Decide that you are going to feel good about yourself no matter what. Also, make a pledge to affirm the positive in others rather than being snarky.

If something is just too rude for words, you could challenge a person in the moment with, "I really don't appreciate that." Then keep it moving.