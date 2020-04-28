Slumping tech favorites pull major US stock indexes lower

The fluctuations are a sign of a market still dominated by uncertainty about how the recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak will play out, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

"The market is kind of biding its time, in a sense, and waiting to see what happens with regard to the virus itself," he said. "Because the thing that matters the most to stocks is how much longer is this going to last. And sure, we can reopen, but how slow is that going to be? And even if it becomes more rapid, is there going to be a second wave or a resurgence" of infections?

Like the stocks within the market, the day's leaderboard for U.S. indexes was close to a mirror opposite of their performance for the year so far.

The Nasdaq, which is dominated by big tech stocks and is the only major U.S. index up over the last year, fell 122.43, or 1.4%, to 8,607.73. The Russell 2000, which got beat up more than the rest of the market on worries about small companies' financial strength, climbed 16.20, or 1.3%, to 1,298.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55. It, like other indexes, gave up its gains after a report in the morning showed U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in nearly six years.