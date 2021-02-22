Slowing down

Dear Annie: I am old, and I worry about falling. I have read advice to us old people on numerous websites on how to avoid falling. But one thing is missing: It is important not to hurry.

I have only anecdotal evidence, but I have observed that hurrying often leads to falling. One friend died after a fall rushing to answer the phone. My wife and I are careful not to hurry. -- Taking It Slow

Dear Taking It Slow: Once we stop rushing, it is amazing to see how much more life we have to truly live. I love your letter. Thank you for your very wise suggestion. I would take it a step further and say that it is good to slow down whether you are old or young. Savoring life and not rushing allow us to appreciate the beauty this life has to offer. Many people are constantly trying to get to the next thing or the next step in life, and they miss out on all the wonder and joy of the moment. Meditation and gratitude journals are great ways to slow down. There are many other methods as well.

There is a profound Navy Seal saying: "Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast." I'm going to ask my readers for some tips on to slow down and enjoy life.