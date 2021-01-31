Use the right amount of food:

• Fill cooker no less than half full and no more than two-thirds full.

• Vegetables cook slower than meat and poultry in a slow cooker so if using them, put vegetables in first, at the bottom and around sides of the cooker

• Then add meat and cover the food with liquid such as broth, water or barbecue sauce.

• Keep the lid in place, removing only to stir the food or check for doneness.

Most cookers have two or more settings. Foods take different times to cook depending upon the setting used. Certainly, foods will cook faster on high than on low. However, for all-day cooking or for less-tender cuts, you may want to use the low setting.

If possible, turn the cooker on the highest setting for the first hour of cooking time and then to low or the setting called for in your recipe. However, it is safe to cook foods on low the entire time, if you are leaving for work, for example, and preparation time is limited. While food is cooking and once it is done, food will stay safe as long as the cooker is operating.

For more information on slow cooker safety see HGIC 3585, Slow Cooker Food Safety on Clemson University’s Home and Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

