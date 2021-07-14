Slam bidding is typically poor

When playing in a duplicate, whether online or in person, not only do you have to draw conclusions from the actions of your opponents, but sometimes you must also try to judge what is happening at the other tables on a particular board.

South drew one good conclusion on today's deal but made an expensive oversight.

Look at the South hand. Given that your two-heart response was natural and game-forcing, what would you do?

First, note that West's delayed entry into the auction was more dangerous than opening three diamonds. After South's two-over-one game-forcing response, a double of three diamonds by North would have been for penalty; however, a double over a three-diamond opening would have been for takeout.

If East-West were willing to bid to the four-level at unfavorable vulnerability, they had to have long and strong diamonds. So South used Roman Key Card Blackwood, and when his partner showed three key cards (two aces and the heart king), South leapt majestically to seven hearts!

Dummy was disappointing. Declarer ruffed the diamond lead, drew trumps and ran the clubs. But then he had to take the spade finesse, and matters took a nasty turn when it lost.

South's decision not to stop in six hearts turned a top (90%) into a bottom (3.3%). Knowing that most pairs are bad at slam bidding, South should have also asked for kings with five no-trump. If partner had the spade king, great, but when he denied that card, South could have settled for six hearts.

