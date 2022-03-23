Situations may change matters

One reason bridge retains its appeal is that identical-looking positions aren't always handled identically. Due to, for example, entry constraints, it may be right to play a suit in an unusual way.

Against South's four-heart contract, West leads the diamond king. How should declarer plan the play? What difference would it make if dummy had the doubleton club ace-king?

North, with a minimum response, should immediately limit his hand with two hearts, not make an unlimited one-spade bid.

South, unhappy about the duplication in clubs, was faced with two diamond losers. Somehow he had to avoid also losing two trump tricks.

Declarer had only one dummy entry and so could lead a heart toward his hand only once. If either opponent had both heart honors, he was going to succeed only when East had doubleton ace-queen.

If the honors were split, East having ace-doubleton, South had to lead low to his king. But if East had queen-doubleton, declarer had to finesse his jack. It was a pure guess.

The key position occurred when West had a singleton honor. If it were the ace, South couldn't make the contract, whereas if West had the singleton queen, declarer could succeed. So South, after winning trick one with the diamond ace, crossed to dummy with a club and played a heart to his king. Here the queen dropped, and the contract was home.

If dummy had held two club entries, though, the percentage play would have changed. South would have led a low heart to his jack, succeeding whenever East had the queen.

