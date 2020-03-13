Sisters with age gap struggle to connect

DEAR HARRIETTE: There's a pretty large age gap between my sister and me. When my mom had me, my sister was 16 years old. I have been told that when I was a baby, my sister would take care of me like I was her own. But when I turned 4, my sister joined the Air Force. A couple of years later, she got married and had children of her own. I am so happy for her. She has it all: an amazing husband, beautiful kids and a great-paying job. I understand she has a life of her own. However, lately, speaking to her is like speaking to a stranger. I feel that I don't have as close a bond with her as she has for other people. I miss having this bond with my sister, and I worry that she doesn't love me. Is there any way I can build our bond again? -- Distant Sister