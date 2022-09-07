Sister-in-law wants more cash to care for her mom

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has dementia, and she recently suffered a massive stroke. She is not doing well. We have hired around-the-clock care for her and are even paying my husband's sister to lend an extra hand.

As my mother-in-law's condition worsens, my sister-in-law and the nurse we hired have had to take on more responsibility. Understandably, we had to up the nurse's pay in order to keep her. My sister-in-law found out about this and is now demanding higher pay as well. I can't understand why she feels entitled to a raise for taking care of her own dying mother. Are we wrong for refusing to pay her more? -- Selfish Sister-in-Law

DEAR SELFISH SISTER-IN-LAW: Tensions fly high during times like this. Do your best not to lash out at your sister-in-law. If possible, it would be good for your husband, her brother, to speak to her. If not, it will be your job. What she needs to understand is that now is the time for everyone to do their part. Of course it is hard, but that is what her station in life calls for right now.

You and your husband have the monetary resources to allow you to pay for professional support for this period. That can be exorbitantly expensive. If that nurse were not there, it is unlikely that your sister-in-law would be able to properly care for your mother.

Point out that you all love her mom, and everyone is serving a different role. Her contribution is time. Yours and your husband's is financial -- and hopefully some time, too. Refresh her memory that you are already giving her money for her time, but resources are limited. Thank her for her support of her mother.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started dating a man who is very sweet and thoughtful. He takes me out to nice places and always brings me home. He often comes in and sits down to watch TV or something before heading home. He is sweet and kind. When we are sitting on the couch, he often takes off his shoes, and that's when the problem starts. His feet stink. He has been single for a long time. I wonder how well he tends to himself. He seems clean, but who can tell? Should I say something? -- Smelly Feet

DEAR SMELLY FEET: You could be right. As sweet as this man is, he may not be aware of his hygiene deficiency. This is not a reason to distance yourself from him. Yes, you should talk to him. Tell him you have noticed that when he takes off his shoes, his feet smell. Ask him how he takes care of his feet. Yes, it will be awkward at first when you bring it up. But you have to address it and hopefully get him to pay closer attention.