Sister grows distant after gripe session

DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with my sister recently and unloaded on her all about my troubles at home with my husband. She listened for a while, but then I noticed that she wanted to change the subject. I was so upset that I kept going anyway. I needed to get things off my chest. The next time we were together, I noticed that she didn't really engage when I brought up the topic. She can't fix my problems, but I feel bad that I dumped them on her and then didn't pay attention when it was time to stop. I don't want her to worry that I am going to inundate her with my troubles every time we talk. What should I say to her? -- Gone Overboard

DEAR GONE OVERBOARD: You have two options. You can say nothing and just stop bringing up your marital problems with your sister -- at least for now. If she is weary of talking about it, she may appreciate it if you simply stop doing so. You could also take the approach of thanking her for being willing to listen to you when you were so upset. You can then pivot to a professional therapist who can help you figure out a way forward. Make it a priority to engage with a professional and let your sister know that you have indeed sought counseling. In this way, she will know that you are being helped.