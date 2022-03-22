Singularity may provide a clue

Sherlock Holmes once said, "You mentioned your name as if I should recognize it, but beyond the obvious facts that you are a bachelor, a solicitor, a Freemason and an asthmatic, I know nothing whatever about you."

At the bridge table, from a first glimpse at dummy's cards, it is rare to be able to discern as much as that about the opponents' hands. However, even one clue may be enough to point the way home.

South was in four spades. West led the diamond ace: four, 10, three. He continued with the diamond king: seven, queen, six. When West led a third diamond, East ruffed and South overruffed. Declarer drew trumps, West having a doubleton. Then he cashed dummy's top hearts, but West discarded a diamond on the second round. How should declarer have proceeded?

South's opening weak two-bid showed a good six-card suit and some 6-10 high-card points.

Declarer had been hoping for a 3-3 heart break so that he could obtain a discard for his club queen. West's singleton put paid to that idea. Now it looked as though South would need the club finesse to succeed. But was that likely? West had overcalled at the three-level vulnerable with a suit headed by only the ace-king. Surely he had the club king to justify his bid.

However, declarer realized that he wasn't without resource. Playing for West to have the club king, South cashed his club ace and continued with the club queen. West won and had to return a minor-suit card, allowing declarer to ruff in the dummy and sluff his heart loser from hand.

