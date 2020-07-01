Silent heart attack more common in women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: My wife just had her yearly checkup, and when her blood test results came back, she was told that she had recently suffered a heart attack. How can that be, since she never had any symptoms?

Dear Reader: Your wife had what is known as a "silent" heart attack. Just as the name suggests, it's a heart attack that occurs without the person realizing it happened. In many cases, though, it turns out the episode wasn't all that silent after all. It's true that the person didn't experience the numb left arm or sudden chest pain that we all recognize from movies and television, often referred to as the "Hollywood" heart attack. However, upon review, many people will realize they were aware of different, subtler symptoms that signaled a heart attack was taking place.