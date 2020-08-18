Signal while you follow suit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napoleon Hill, who was a self-help author, wrote, "When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans and set sail once more toward your coveted goal."

Today's deal features an important defensive signal that is not employed by most players below the expert level. But it isn't so difficult to benefit -- as long as you and your partner carefully watch each other's cards.

Cover the South and East hands in the diagram. Against four hearts, West leads the diamond ace: three, two, five. Next, he cashes the diamond king: six, eight, queen. What should West lead at trick three?

After South opened with a weak two, North bid what he hoped his partner could make.

After two top diamonds, West's next play is critical. As the cards lie, if West switches to a spade, the contract goes down. But if he switches to a club or leads a third diamond, declarer gets home, his spade loser eventually being discarded on dummy's fourth club.