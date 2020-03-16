Sick of talk of being sick

Dear Annie: We have a friend whose spouse has many medical concerns. They are serious and can be life-threatening. However, in my opinion, the biggest concern is that every time we are with them, the conversation turns to these medical conditions. My own view is, "What a wonderful world!" But they see it in totally different terms.

We listen to the same health problems again and again and again. We understand it's a horrible thing to live with these numerous health issues, but these medical problems could be lessened if the spouse would be more responsible. What can be done to stop the constant conversation about health problems? -- So Tired

Dear So Tired: It is important that, as a friend, you have lots of empathy for your friend's spouse with a serious, life-threatening condition. At the same time, part of being a good friend is having fun with them. Next time the conversation shifts to his medical issues, listen for a short amount of time to show that you care, and then change the subject to something more joyful.

If they try to bring it back to a tale of illnesses, explain that you are not an expert and she should save the details for her next visit to the doctor.

Dear Annie: I read with interest the letter from Karen in Kansas City about mice.