Siblings square off over family guest house

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother was living in my family's guest house until a few months ago, when she decided to move in with her sister. She asked my younger sister to stay in the house and take care of it for her until she got back. My sister now lives in the guest house full-time and does whatever she wants. My grandma and younger sister are very close, but I always thought I'd be the one to move into the guest house because I'm older. My parents always said that if Grandma ever moved out, it would make sense for me to get the guest house. I'm in no position to move out of the house on my own, but I feel that I'm more deserving of having my own space. What should I do? -- Grandma's Guest House

DEAR GRANDMA'S GUEST HOUSE: The question today is, whose guest house is it? If it belongs to your parents, they get to make the decision as to who lives there. Since they already told you it would be yours when your grandmother moved, appeal to them to let you move in now. Of course, your sister will be disappointed if she has to move back into the main house, but that's life.