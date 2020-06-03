Sibling worries about sister's pill stash

DEAR HARRIETTE: Since we have been living in quarantine, my older sister and brother have come back to live with us. I went into my sister's room the other day and noticed that she had a stash of weed and pills in her room. I don't want to be a tattletale, but it kind of freaked me out. She has been acting weird, but I just thought she was mad because she had to stay with us instead of at college. Weed is one thing, but she had Oxy too. I think I should tell my mother, but I don't want to cause a huge family fight. What should I do? -- Troubled Sister

DEAR TROUBLED SISTER: Trust your gut. Your sister may need an intervention in order to address what's happening in her life right now. Had it just been weed in her possession, I agree that you wouldn't need to sound an alarm.But the chances of her harming herself are far different with weed than with opioids.

Your mother should know that her daughter is taking Oxycodone as well as anything else she may have. Show your mother where you found it. She may want to confiscate it so that she can talk to your sister with the drugs in hand. The showdown will likely be ugly, but know that you may be saving your sister's life. This will be a rocky period for your family, but don't give up on your sister.