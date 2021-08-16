Sibling wants to remain brother's ex

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and his wife recently revealed that they are getting a divorce. I'm extremely close with my sister-in-law; I consider her to be one of my best friends. My brother no longer thinks it's appropriate that we spend time together because of their separation. Is it possible to remain close with her without upsetting my brother? -- Caught Up

DEAR CAUGHT UP: One thing couples often don't realize is that when they marry, their union involves more than just the two of them. It really is a melding of two families. Especially when couples have been married for a long time, it is natural for other family members to become close to them. Divorce is complicated. While your brother wants his break with his wife to be clean it's not that simple. Unless the reason for their split involves something heinous, you should be able to maintain a relationship with her.

Sit down with your brother and tell him that you love his soon-to-be-ex-wife and consider her family. Whatever happened between them is unfortunate, but it doesn't change your love for her. Let him know you intend to stay connected to her. It may take some time, but if you manage the relationship so that it isn't in your brother's face, it should be OK.