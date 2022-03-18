Sibling tired of hearing complaints

DEAR HARRIETTE: Whenever a member of my family has an issue with my younger brother, they will complain directly to me. It's almost as if they think I have control over his actions. My brother is irresponsible and has little concern for anyone other than himself, so it is pretty hard to go to bat for him. I just cannot be his go-between. What can I say to make them stop doing this? -- Annoyed With Complaints

DEAR ANNOYED WITH COMPLAINTS: Stop taking the bait. When your family members start in about your brother, put a halt to the conversation. Literally. Interrupt them and state that if they have issues with your brother, they will have to speak to him. Acknowledge their frustration and worry. Tell them that you empathize with them. You, too, wish your brother would behave differently. But he is his own person. You have no control over him or his actions. State that your brother has to live his own life and eventually be responsible for his actions. You cannot and will not do that for him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that working from home has drained all of my energy. Some days I don't even feel like going outside after sitting in front of a computer screen all day. The fatigue is so bad that it lasts well into my weekends. How can I feel more energized while working from home? -- Drained From Remote Job

DEAR DRAINED FROM REMOTE JOB: The past two years have been especially difficult. For people who are accustomed to going to a shared work environment, being isolated at home has sometimes been unbearable. The hybrid work environment may be an option for some, but not all.

What can you do if you are "stuck" working from home? Adopt a different attitude. Be grateful for the work and the opportunity to work in a safe space -- your home. Start your day in motion. Get up early enough to do some form of exercise. Better yet, take a walk in your neighborhood. Spend 30 minutes each day doing something that gets your blood flowing.

Then, set alarms for standing up every hour. Build out a schedule that includes breaks throughout the day. It's amazing how many people literally have gone days and weeks at a time without going outside their door.

Plan weekend activities that force you to leave the house. It could be as simple as going to the grocery store. Better yet -- choose a destination. Go to a museum. Go to the movies. Get up and go! Once you are out and about, your energy will lift. The challenge is getting started. You can do it!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0