Sibling questions trusting sister's change

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just had a wonderful and fun conversation with my sister for the first time in years. Usually when we talk, she is rude, and I end up getting my feelings hurt. I'm not even sure if she was rude this time. I do know that her ways didn't bother me at all. I found her funny and entertaining. This is such a switch from the past. I'm wondering if I have finally either developed a thick-enough skin to her barbs or if she has changed or what.

I question if I should trust that this experience can be repeated, mainly because in the past our conversations have been short and unpleasant. Am I overthinking this? Should I just be happy that we shared a good moment? -- Can I Trust Her?

DEAR CAN I TRUST HER?: Stay in the moment. You had a great conversation with your sister. Build on that. For whatever reason, you two have turned a corner. If you can let the past go and choose to be in the here and now, you are giving yourself a chance at a refreshed relationship with her. If and when she reverts back to the old behavior that you find disrespectful, excuse yourself from the conversation.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The elders in my life are getting frail and needing so much attention. On one hand, I know it is a blessing that they are still alive. But I cannot handle all of their needs by myself. I've got my mom, and I do everything I can for her. The others are her friends. They have been close for 60 years or so. Their adult children are not as attentive as I think they should be. What I have been doing is arranging for weekly calls between my mom and them so that they can stay in touch. They don't visit anymore because of COVID-19 and frailty. When I hear their voices, it worries me that they might be in greater need than a phone call can address. How can I help without wearing myself out? -- Want To Help

DEAR WANT TO HELP: Aging is a blessing, but it comes with many challenges, as you are witnessing. Caregivers have their fair share of needs, and often it can feel overwhelming. You could be right that there are gaps in care for your mother's friends. What you might want to do is create a caregivers' circle. Invite the adult children of these friends to join you weekly on a call to talk about how you are doing and what your needs are -- yours as caregiver and as an individual. You can swap ideas on how you have handled situations that come up. Just being able to talk to each other may provide solace to you. For more ideas, go to AARP: aarp.org/caregiving.

