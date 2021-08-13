Sibling considers canceling birthday trip

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.