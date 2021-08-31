Showtimes the book must be ignored

William James, who was the first American to offer a psychology course, said, "To study the abnormal is the best way of understanding the normal."
On most bridge deals, if you follow the textbook, you will do fine. But the game retains its popularity partly because there are times when you have to make an abnormal play -- as in today's deal.
On lead against three no-trump, West correctly chooses the spade nine, top of nothing. A fourth-highest spade five would have guaranteed at least one honor in the suit. This principle also applies after trick one.
Whatever is played from the dummy, East should follow suit with the two, making the layout clear to West.
South plays a heart to dummy's king and runs the club queen. What should West do?
To defeat the contract, surely the defenders need to take four diamond tricks now. That requires finding East with A-J-x-x, but his higher spot card is critical. If it is the 10, West can switch to the diamond four. But what if that low card is the eight and declarer has 10-doubleton? Then West must lead an abnormal diamond nine -- no other card is sure to work. East wins with the jack, then returns his lowest card to West's king, picking up declarer's 10 in the process. Finally, West leads his diamond four, and East's A-8 will be over dummy's Q-7.