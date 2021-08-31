Showtimes the book must be ignored

William James, who was the first American to offer a psychology course, said, "To study the abnormal is the best way of understanding the normal."

On most bridge deals, if you follow the textbook, you will do fine. But the game retains its popularity partly because there are times when you have to make an abnormal play -- as in today's deal.

On lead against three no-trump, West correctly chooses the spade nine, top of nothing. A fourth-highest spade five would have guaranteed at least one honor in the suit. This principle also applies after trick one.

Whatever is played from the dummy, East should follow suit with the two, making the layout clear to West.

South plays a heart to dummy's king and runs the club queen. What should West do?