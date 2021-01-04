Showing love from afar

Dear Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Though Christmas has come and gone, the desire to see family and friends remains. And you are correct that having COPD makes you more vulnerable, and your husband should take every measure to protect you. He is taking precautions at work, but now he has to take it a step further and explain to his son about your condition and vulnerability. You are high risk, and his son must respect that.

The vaccine is here, and, most likely, this will be the only holiday season that you will not be able to see family. But the most important thing is keeping everyone safe and healthy. The rift that saying no will cause is only temporary, and hopefully, with some proper and loving communication, you can all have a good laugh about it next Christmas.

Dear Annie: Thank you for publishing stories about families willing and working to maintain civil relationships after divorce. I was a family law attorney, and then a judge, and then a mediator for over 30 years.

And I am sorry that my husband's ex spends so much energy saying mean things about me, all the while having a "butter wouldn't melt in my mouth" demeanor. Sometimes, even those of us with the most experience are plagued with those who won't change. And she has inculcated her children with like attitudes. -- Family Law Attorney

Dear Family Law: Thank you for your letter. Saying mean things about a children's father or mother during a divorce is one of the most destructive things you can do for your children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0