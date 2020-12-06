Shower her with gratitude

Dear Annie: My girlfriend has done a lot for my family and me, but they show little enthusiasm for her. How can I get them to appreciate her more and to reciprocate what she has done? I live in fear of them attacking her or being cynical about romance itself.

She has helped me to get a raise, helped me get a job, written letters to my family, gotten me a huge discount on rent, given my family free food and done other great things. -- Lazy and Ungrateful In-laws

Dear Lazy and Ungrateful In-Laws: Your girlfriend sounds wonderful and very generous with both her time and finances. Congrats on finding what sounds like a keeper.

As far as your ungrateful parents are concerned, you should speak with them directly and express your concerns. If they continue to be ungrateful, then it might be time to pull back on your girlfriend's generosity. Instead of focusing on your parents, try and focus on your gratitude toward her. I can feel your love and appreciation through this letter.

Let go of your expectations of your parents and spoil her. Take her out to a nice dinner (or, since we're still in lockdown times, cook her a nice dinner), or surprise her with flowers. Just something to tell her you love and appreciate her.