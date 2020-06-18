Show interest during an interview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I've been applying for jobs but having no luck. I did interview at two places this month. It did not work out at either. I'm wondering about one part of the interview. When they ask if I have any questions for them, what am I supposed to say? I really need work and, honestly, don't need to know anything except whether I have the job. I tend to blank out and say no, thanking them for their time. Any advice you can offer would be appreciated. -- Striking Out

Dear Striking Out: You're interviewing them as much as they're interviewing you. You may not feel like it, especially in a tough economic climate. But act like it anyway. It will imbue you with a sense of confidence that is far more alluring to employers than an air of desperation.

Here are old standbys that are perfectly appropriate to ask: "Is there room for growth here?" "What do you feel is the most challenging part of this position?" "Are there opportunities for evaluation?"