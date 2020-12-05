Should you play high or low?

Henry Ford said, "There is one rule for the industrialist, and that is: Make the best quality of goods possible at the lowest cost possible, paying the highest wages possible."

There is one rule for a bridge player: Win the maximum number of tricks possible with the fewest high-card points possible. In today's deal, North-South have their opponents heavily outgunned, by 27 points to 13. But that does not automatically mean they will drive the shiny Model T from the showroom. How does the play proceed in five spades after West leads the heart jack?

North's raise to three spades promised some values. South used Blackwood, Key Card or regular, hoping that his partner was not aceless. (In my youth, we had a rule that if partner opened two clubs and responder had two aces, he had to give a positive response. This would have allowed South to sign off in four spades here. Not such a bad idea.)

East took the first trick with the heart ace and returned the heart three (bottom of three remaining cards).

At trick three, declarer led his spade king, and West discarded a heart. What did East do?