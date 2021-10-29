Should you drive and play as well?

Your father always wanted you to be a nuclear scientist or a White House secret document shredder. But you became a truck driver. While traveling down I-95, your CB crackles into life.

"Two-over-One here, Losing Trick Count. Do you have time to solve a bridge problem? Over."

"Roger. Just cruisin' at double-nickel. Over."

Two-over-One slowly reads out the dummy's and declarer's hands.

"You are in four hearts after an uncontested auction. West, who is an expert, leads the club two. His partner wins with the ace, then returns a club to West's king. West exits with the ace and another spade. How do you continue? Over."

"West is an expert, you say? Over."

"Yes. Over."

"Well, that continuation with the ace and another spade is strange. I think he is expecting to collect a trump trick. I win trick four in hand with the spade queen, then lead the heart jack. Over."

"West covers with the queen. Over."

"I win with dummy's king, cross back to hand with a diamond to the king, then lead the heart eight. Over."

"West plays low. Over."