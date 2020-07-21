Should posterity get the whole truth?

In those journals, I wrote about the times he got drunk -- of his stumbling around in a drunken stupor, of his passing out in his lounger with our children sitting in the room, of his lying about going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and instead going to the club and drinking for hours. I wrote about all these times and more, describing the family's embarrassment and frustration and adding my own angry comments.

Now that he's been -- so thankfully -- sober all these years, I'm wondering what to do about those journals from the times when he was not. They contain not only comments about the difficulties I went through dealing with his drinking but also information about the family's normal daily life -- for example, children's sports games. I'd like to save my journals in case my grandchildren or great-grandchildren would like to know, in the future, what their grandmother's or great-grandmother's life was like, but I wonder about the wisdom of making it possible for them to read about their alcoholic grandfather or great-grandfather. Should I leave the journals unabridged, or should I take only the good excerpts from them to preserve my husband's sober image? His grandchildren only know him as a loving sober man. I don't know whether our children have ever enlightened their own children about how their grandfather used to be before he stopped drinking. I have a hunch they have never said anything about it.